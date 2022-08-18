New dedicated bike lanes coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase two of a bicycle-friendly initiative in Wichita Falls is underway. City staff members are once again adding more bike lanes to streets in Wichita Falls, but first they are working with cyclists to determine where the biggest need is.

38 miles of bike lanes are currently in Wichita Falls. Nine miles are dedicated lanes just for cyclists and the other 29 miles are shared lanes for cyclists and drivers.

Phase one finished in December of 2021, so officials said it is time to begin phase two.

“Our goal is to get another 10 to 12 miles of dedicated bicycle lanes installed,” John Burrus, City of Wichita Falls director of transportation, said.

City staff is working with the biking community to come up with a plan on which areas in the city would benefit the most from dedicated bike lanes.

“There is a list of about, off the top of my head, 15 different streets,” Burrus said. “Some of the streets that we are looking at is 9th Street and parts of McNeil. We are even looking at several locations on the east side like Duncan and Rosewood.”

“Some of these cross-city bike paths will just make it easier for people to get from one place to another in a safer way,” Becky Raeke, Bike Wichita Falls co-chair, said.

Officials say there has been an increase in cyclists and adding more bike lanes would bring awareness to the community to look out for them.

“Cycling, at least from my perspective, is a transportation element,” Burrus said. “We are seeing the growth of cycling not only across the United States but also the city of Wichita Falls.”

“I think the more people that use them, the more people that are driving vehicles will realize ‘hey, I have to watch out,’ not just for other cars or motorcycles but also people on bikes,” Raeke said.

The city has received criticism for adding bike lanes but Burrus said the way of transportation is adapting and drivers need to adapt with it.

“It is something that as motorists we think we should have the road to ourselves, but they have as much right to use the road as somebody driving a motor vehicle,” Burrus said. “What I have told people is you are going to have to adjust.”

This is a project that will continue to expand for years to come.

“We are starting out with some of the more important ones in the ways that we can connect people and neighborhoods to the trail to just offer safer ways for people to travel on bike,” Raeke said. “It is just kind of one street at a time. It is not going to happen overnight and we know that, but we are in it for the long haul.”

“You are going to see us make that investment in infrastructure, not just this year but for the foreseeable long-term future as well,” Burrus said.

They are still in the planning stages but they hope to have their phase two plan finished by October so they can bring a contractor in for price estimates. If everything goes as plan, you could see those new bike lanes put in by the end of the year.

