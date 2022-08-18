Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.(stock)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning.

22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert.

She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Devol, near Lawton Avenue.

Authorities closed the road for several hours following the crash.

Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner. Her condition and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

OHP’s report says a seatbelt was not in use.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
A Honda and Jeep reportedly collided head-on.
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
new restaurant at WF airport
New restaurant to open at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
The crash happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway.
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
seymour tx
Nonprofit renovating oldest standing building in Seymour

Latest News

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Holliday ISD speaks on safety for first day of school
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Windthorst Trojans
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats
Preseason Previews: Archer City Wildcats