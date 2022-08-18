Email City Guide
Rain and Cooler Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of rain and thunderstorms will develop along and south of the Red River Thursday morning. Rain chances will be higher the further south and west you go. Clouds and rain should move out by mid to late afternoon with temperatures holding in the 80s. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday before more rain and cooler weather for Sunday and early next week.

