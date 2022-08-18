WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of rain and thunderstorms will develop along and south of the Red River Thursday morning. Rain chances will be higher the further south and west you go. Clouds and rain should move out by mid to late afternoon with temperatures holding in the 80s. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday before more rain and cooler weather for Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.