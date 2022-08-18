WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city.

There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.

Seven marks the most WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said he has seen in his 30 years here. He isn’t sure why there has been a drastic increase this year, he but does have a few ideas that mostly have to do with safety.

Of those seven deaths, only two people were wearing helmets, only two of the crashes involved another vehicle and three of the seven drivers were in their 20s.

“What it looks like is causing a lot of these accidents is overdriving/speeding, loss of control and either hit a vehicle or hit a tree or some other structure that has taken their lives,” Eipper said.

Eipper said there isn’t a pattern on where the crashes have occurred. They have ranged from Old Iowa Park Road, to Midwestern Parkway and even Henry S. Grace Freeway.

Eipper said motorcycle drivers need to drive more cautiously and get proper training before getting out on the road. He also reminds all drivers to be more aware of motorcyclists on the road.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.