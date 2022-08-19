Email City Guide
Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance

During the closure, there will be no swim lessons, water aerobics or aquatics programming.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.

They anticipate this process to take about two weeks. During the closure, there will be no swim lessons, water aerobics or aquatics programming.

