Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.

They anticipate this process to take about two weeks. During the closure, there will be no swim lessons, water aerobics or aquatics programming.

