Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County

County officials said 750 cards were mailed out.
County officials said 750 cards were mailed out.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC.

Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.

County officials said 750 summons were mailed out, so make sure to doublecheck the date on your card if you have received one.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
36-year-old Joshua Samuels Gravens.
Man arrested for sexual assault of Wichita Falls teen

Latest News

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19
Aspen is looking for her forever home
Aspen is looking for her forever home
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Move-in Day
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Move-in Day
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Aspen is looking for her forever home