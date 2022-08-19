Location changed for Aug. 22 jury duty in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were called for Wichita County jury duty on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m., do not go to the MPEC.

Instead, potential jurors should go to the third floor of the Wichita County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The MPEC is not available due to Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which is why the location change was made.

County officials said 750 summons were mailed out, so make sure to doublecheck the date on your card if you have received one.

