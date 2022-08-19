Email City Guide
Much Needed Rain on the Way

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will warm up a bit on Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. The warm weather sticks around into Saturday but hit and miss storms could form by the afternoon. Rain and storms should become more widespread Saturday night and Sunday. Off and on rain chances could stick around into much of next week. Some of these rainfall totals could really add, helping improve the drought across Texas and Oklahoma.

