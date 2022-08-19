Prudence is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Prudence is about 10 weeks old and she loves to snuggle, eat and sleep.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will also be attending the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

