Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Weather contributing to recent homeless deaths, WFPD says

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The body of a 43-year-old homeless woman was found Thursday in the 2200 block of McKinney Road, marking the 4th homeless death known to the Wichita Falls Police Department this year.

Police responded to a call about a strong odor in the area and when they arrived, they reportedly found the body in a homeless camp in a wooded area.

WFPD officials said they have noticed an increase in people experiencing homelessness in Wichita Falls. It has mostly been in shaded areas like under overpasses and wooded areas.

“When I get out and I ride around, I have seen quite a bit more in some of the areas where our transient folks will hang out, in the downtown area near Broad Street and Holliday Street,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “We recognize that the weather has been pretty harsh lately, winter and summer. It is dangerous out there.”

Eipper said it is also challenging when dealing with a homeless death because it is hard to identify them, find out if they have any family to contact, as well as how long they may have been dead for. In some instances, they have to get help from surrounding people or businesses.

“I remember identifying one at a campsite like this and it was actually through a local convenience store’s video where we were able to look at it and see this person coming and going pretty regularly, then all of the sudden stopped.”

He said because of the extreme heat we have experienced this year, their officers have let homeless people know of places that can shelter them, like Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
36-year-old Joshua Samuels Gravens.
Man arrested for sexual assault of Wichita Falls teen

Latest News

Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
"I am slightly more aware, especially with college campuses being a little bit more lenient...
MSU Texas students return to a “new normal” semester
Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
Prudence is looking for her forever home