WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded Thursday evening around 8 p.m. to investigate a strong odor coming from the 2200 block of McKinney Road.

Officers reportedly discovered a decomposing body in what appears to be a homeless camp. WFPD detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman and it has been sent off for an autopsy.

WFPD officials have not identified any signs of trauma or foul play. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.