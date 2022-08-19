Email City Guide
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road

WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.(GOOGLE MAPS)
By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded Thursday evening around 8 p.m. to investigate a strong odor coming from the 2200 block of McKinney Road.

Officers reportedly discovered a decomposing body in what appears to be a homeless camp. WFPD detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman and it has been sent off for an autopsy.

WFPD officials have not identified any signs of trauma or foul play. This is an ongoing investigation.

