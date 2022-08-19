WFPD finds over 6 pounds of marijuana during drug bust
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Thursday after an alleged drug deal at the Santa Fe Village Apartments.
20-year-old Cason Allen was arrested just before 6 p.m. and WFPD said he was in possession of a handgun at the time. Police then reportedly found 6.4 pounds of marijuana, 470 grams of various THC products and $1,163 in cash during a search of his apartment.
Allen was charged with the following:
- Unlawful carrying of weapons
- Possession of marijuana over five pounds - under 50 pounds
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, greater than 400 grams
Allen remains jailed on a combined bond of $40,000.
