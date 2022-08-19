Email City Guide
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 19

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths, 219 cases and 317 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 19.

Six Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time.

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases. Details on Aug. 19′s numbers can be found below:

“From the period of August 13, 2022 - August 19, 2022, the Health District is reporting 219 new cases. 3 deaths, 6 hospitalizations and 317 recoveries.

There are 25 (11%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 194 (89%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 57 new re-infection cases. Of those, 6 (11%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 51 (89%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 5, 1 are up to date and 4 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are re-infections.

Positivity Rate = 32.2%”

