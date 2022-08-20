Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year.

“August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”

Officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker, an aspiring local musician. They say Walker was sitting in his car when the gunman approached and fired multiple rounds, killing Walker before fleeing.

“We’ve worked several different cases there some violent cases so yeah we’re very familiar with that location,” Eipper said. “It’s definitely an isolated incident so not like it’s something that could happen again somewhere else.”

Officers are confident that the shooter knew the victim and want to remind the public that they are not in danger.

“We feel the public is very safe,” Eipper said. “These are not just random incidents that could just happen anywhere, no these are definitely isolated incidents.”

Eipper wants to remind people to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

