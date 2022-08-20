Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say

Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot bus. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Mississippi is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old child on a hot company bus.

WLOX reports that 3-year-old Kaysen Breaux was hospitalized after being left inside a daycare bus at First Step Learning Lab on Monday.

The boy’s mother, Stephanie Breaux, said she believes her son was left on the bus for up to two hours.

She said he suffered exhaustion and hypothermia that day, along with an extremely low body temperature that dropped after he got home.

According to Stephanie Breaux, if her son had been inside any longer, he might not have made it out alive.

“I just feared that something like this could happen. You read about it, you see it on the news, that babies die in hot cars. And to know my baby was left, it’s careless,” Stephanie Breaux said.

The Picayune Police Department said the bus driver, 40-year-old Treshay Mashette Quinn, has been charged with child deprivation and booked into the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center.

“I can’t believe the daycare is still up and running. I’m thankful that she [the bus driver] has been incarcerated for this,” Stephanie Breaux said.

Picayune police also reported that the owner of the daycare, Wanda Worley, was running the business in an unauthorized residential area. They said Worley had not updated her occupancy permit and was issued citations for violating city ordinances.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
36-year-old Joshua Samuels Gravens.
Man arrested for sexual assault of Wichita Falls teen

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
CDC: Lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches possibly linked to E. coli outbreak
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues