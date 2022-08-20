One confirmed dead following plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A small plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday.

One person was confirmed dead by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which will lead the investigation until the FAA’s arrival.

A small, single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, Sgt. Dan Buesing of DPS said, catching fire after the crash. An officer on the scene told News Channel 6 crews a grass fire was subsequently contained near the airport.

There was only one occupant in the plane, according to DPS.

Officials are working to identify the victim and plane tail number.

