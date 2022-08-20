Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One confirmed dead following plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A small plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday.

One person was confirmed dead by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which will lead the investigation until the FAA’s arrival.

A small, single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, Sgt. Dan Buesing of DPS said, catching fire after the crash. An officer on the scene told News Channel 6 crews a grass fire was subsequently contained near the airport.

There was only one occupant in the plane, according to DPS.

Officials are working to identify the victim and plane tail number.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
20-year-old Cason Allen.
WFPD finds over 6 pounds of marijuana during drug bust
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood

Latest News

semiconductor shortage
semi conductor shortage
semichip
National semiconductor chip shortage impacting the city’s ability to purchase new vehicles
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues