Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.(twitter.com/Port Director Michael W. Humphries)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

