Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street

"Flash Mob" Looters ransack convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side. (SOURCE: LAPD)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store.

The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.

The mob then rushed to a nearby 7-11 store and looted it, stealing lottery tickets and everything of value.

Before police could respond, the street was unblocked and the looters fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes any faces in the video, police ask them to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
One confirmed dead following plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues
WFPD discovered human remains Thursday evening.
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
20-year-old Cason Allen.
WFPD finds over 6 pounds of marijuana during drug bust
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets

Latest News

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe