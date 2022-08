WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022.

Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.

The store is reportedly having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.

