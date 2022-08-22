BBB warns of scams targeting seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams against older adults.

These scams reportedly generate billions of dollars each year for criminals. BBB officials said this age group is often a target because scammers think older adults trust others more readily and are easier to persuade.

Although seniors lose substantial amounts, the BBB said no age group is immune to scams.

BBB officials recommend the following precautions:

Watch out for phone fraud

Know the red flags of “too good to be true” claims

Only hire trustworthy, licensed contractors

Watch out for emergency scams that pose as family members

Watch out for Medicare fraud and unsolicited calls about durable medical equipment

Do your research before making an investment

Think before you click on links that can be dangerous and may download malware onto your computer

Be on guard for “sweetheart” swindles who you meet online and show romantic interest in you

Reach out to someone you trust; scammers want victims to feel isolated

Take time to research your purchases and free trial offers

Guard your personal information carefully; never share your personal information

