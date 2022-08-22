BBB warns of scams targeting seniors
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams against older adults.
These scams reportedly generate billions of dollars each year for criminals. BBB officials said this age group is often a target because scammers think older adults trust others more readily and are easier to persuade.
Although seniors lose substantial amounts, the BBB said no age group is immune to scams.
BBB officials recommend the following precautions:
- Watch out for phone fraud
- Know the red flags of “too good to be true” claims
- Only hire trustworthy, licensed contractors
- Watch out for emergency scams that pose as family members
- Watch out for Medicare fraud and unsolicited calls about durable medical equipment
- Do your research before making an investment
- Think before you click on links that can be dangerous and may download malware onto your computer
- Be on guard for “sweetheart” swindles who you meet online and show romantic interest in you
- Reach out to someone you trust; scammers want victims to feel isolated
- Take time to research your purchases and free trial offers
- Guard your personal information carefully; never share your personal information
For more information and resources, click here.
