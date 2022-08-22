Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas.

Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his life around 8:30 a.m. between Waco and Hillsboro.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near Leonard Road after police responded to a disturbance between two people “who had a child together.”

Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. Suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xBjNunhTYU — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 21, 2022

Beth Swarbrick’s home is nearly two doors down from where the incident took place.

“It was kind of surreal going to run errands this morning,” said Swarbrick. “We had to exit a different direction out of the neighborhood because of the caution tape.”

A police department spokesman says police were there at the home to investigate a disturbance when the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and Officer Popham were struck and both received minor injuries. Popham, who has been with BPD for two years, immediately began providing medical treatment to the other resident. Both were taken to the hospital and released later that day.

Swarbrick said she never could’ve imagined something like this happening so close to her home. She said it’s important to her to pray for those who were injured.

“Its just bizarre,” Swarbrick said. “It needs attention to what’s going on not only in this neighborhood, but in this whole area of Bryan-College Station.”

After leaving the scene, the suspect was spotted in his SUV on Highway 6 northeast of Riesel. Troopers attempted to stop the driver but he evaded arrest and fired shots at the troopers during the pursuit. The chase went to Interstate 35 northbound where the driver shot himself near mile marker 364 south of Hillsboro.

A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Swarbrick said with so many questions regarding the investigation, she’s wondering what’s the next step for her household.

“I think my biggest concern is what happens next. What is going to happen at the house next door that we don’t know about? I just want to make sure we are safe and all of the uncertainty with this situation is brought to light.”

The Bryan Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the series of events that happened.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

3:00 p.m. UPDATE: Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including a police officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. 📲Click here for updates and more information: https://bit.ly/3AzVkti Posted by Rusty Surette on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.