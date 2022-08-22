City View ISD board member announces resignation
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD board member announced his resignation on Monday.
Michael Parker made the announcement through a Facebook post in the City View Rants & Raves page.
In his resignation letter, Parker said thank you for the opportunity to serve and that his time on the board has taught him a lot. His full letter can be found below:
