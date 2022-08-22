Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Commissioners approve more funds for Wichita Co. Courthouse renovations

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners approved additional courthouse renovations on Monday.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp and his department have been working on the renovation of the courthouse for quite some time and they’re now focusing on the carpet. Commissioners approved over $11,000 for new carpet, which will be placed on the first floor of the courthouse inside of the mail room and the new treasurers office.

Besides the age of the carpet and multiple stains, he said they’re also over 20 years old and it was time to replace them.

“We’re making so many improvements on that side of the building,” Beauchamp said. “We decided to add that into the process and get that carpet like the rest of the carpet in that whole wing and clean that up like the rest of the wing.”

An additional $11,000 was also approved Monday for night work on the elevators. Beauchamp explained that it can be quite noisy working in an elevator during the daytime, and it could interrupt court hearings.

The courthouse has one elevator working and the failed elevator should be up and running soon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
One confirmed dead following plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport
The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person.
WFPD seeks man missing since April
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

It’s a lot bigger now, allowing for more space to help more people.
WF family’s community blessing box grows
The first Miles for Meals will happen on Sept. 3.
WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
Rain chances look to remain in the forecast