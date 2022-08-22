Commissioners approve more funds for Wichita Co. Courthouse renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners approved additional courthouse renovations on Monday.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp and his department have been working on the renovation of the courthouse for quite some time and they’re now focusing on the carpet. Commissioners approved over $11,000 for new carpet, which will be placed on the first floor of the courthouse inside of the mail room and the new treasurers office.

Besides the age of the carpet and multiple stains, he said they’re also over 20 years old and it was time to replace them.

“We’re making so many improvements on that side of the building,” Beauchamp said. “We decided to add that into the process and get that carpet like the rest of the carpet in that whole wing and clean that up like the rest of the wing.”

An additional $11,000 was also approved Monday for night work on the elevators. Beauchamp explained that it can be quite noisy working in an elevator during the daytime, and it could interrupt court hearings.

The courthouse has one elevator working and the failed elevator should be up and running soon.

