WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another wave of rain, some of it heavy, will re-develop later tonight and early Wednesday. An additional 1-3 inches of rain will be possible in some areas with at least a low threat for some flooding. The rain should taper off to lighter showers in the afternoon and mainly be gone by Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.