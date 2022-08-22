Email City Guide
Rain chances look to remain in the forecast

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies and another 20% chance of rain. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 89 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 92 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 93 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 74 with thunderstorms. Monday, we will have a high of 92 with a 30% chance of storms.

