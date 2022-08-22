UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend.

According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.

He said staff immediately reacted, the student was pulled from class and local authorities arrived on the scene within minutes.

Authorities questioned the suspect before they conducted a search of his locker and property, but Simmons said no gun was found on campus.

During the incident, students were placed under a “soft lockdown” for approximately 30 minutes, while local authorities continued their investigation.

The suspect was then taken into custody by Waurika Police.

Officials do not discuss discipline of individual students, but according to school policy, any student who makes threats against the school faces suspension.

Simmons said he wants parents to understand that student safety is always their number one goal, and they will always “secure the immediate safety of all students upon any possible threat.”

He also said officials made a post to Facebook first, because they felt it was the fastest way to communicate with parents.

Below is the full statement released by Superintendent Cody Simmons and the original Facebook post by Waurika Public Schools.

