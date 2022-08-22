Email City Guide
WF family’s community blessing box grows

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A blessing box started earlier this year by 12-year-old Jerome Reynolds is up and running.

It’s a lot bigger now, allowing for more space to help more people.

The idea of the box is to allow people to take what they need at no cost. It’s located on Sherman Road in Wichita Falls. If you don’t need anything from the box, you can also be a blessing and help fill up the box. The family just asks that you leave donations on the porch.

If you would also like to follow Jerome Reynolds with updates on the blessing box, click here.

