WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride.

All proceeds will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Click here to register online.

The deadline for a t-shirt is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, while the deadline to register for the event is Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

