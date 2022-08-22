WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022.
The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride.
All proceeds will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Click here to register online.
The deadline for a t-shirt is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, while the deadline to register for the event is Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
