WFPD seeks man missing since April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person.

32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls has reportedly not been seen since April 12, 2022. He’s described as 5′11 and approximately 197 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he does not have access to his vehicle.

Dickerson’s family is concerned for his well-being and urges you to contact WFPD’s non-emergency number (940) 720-5000 if you have information on this missing person case.

Kyler Dickerson has been missing since April 12, 2022. (KAUZ)

