Wichita County to hold public hearing on 2023 budget

Wichita County residents are invited to attend.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the 2023 budget.

Wichita County residents are invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom, room 270. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Residents can also call in at (940) 264-8000, with the PIN 5418444. Comments will reportedly be limited to five minutes.

The commissioners court is scheduled to consider the adoption of the tax rate and the 2023 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The proposed budget contains increases in salaries for all elected officials and employees.

The proposed budget can be found by clicking here.

