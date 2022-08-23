Email City Guide
18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more.

Those are just the animals who went home with their new families that day.

Many more adoptions are pending, with the animals being connected to their new owners and just waiting on the paperwork to go home.

