ACPHealth luncheon focuses on leadership

ACPHealth officials said their keynote speaker was a good fit for the community.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Leadership through transformation was the main topic of a luncheon held by ACPHealth on Monday in Henrietta.

The event was headlined by keynote speaker Colonel Barton D. Kenerson, who commands over 3,100 Airmen, civilians, and contractors through the 57th Maintenance Group at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

ACPHealth officials said he was a good fit for the community.

“I think anytime we can just educate ourselves about how to be better leaders and build better leaders throughout any organization. In this case, we’re focusing on the hospital and the community, but it can be any organization, so any leadership guidance or training we can get I think is good for all of us.”

Wilson said ACPHealth is excited to be part of the transformation team working to bring the highest quality healthcare to the Clay County Memorial Hospital.

