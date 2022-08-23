Applications close for WFISD trustee elections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications are closed and have officially been filed for 2022 single-member districts one, three and five, as well as the at-large position for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee elections.

There are some familiar faces running as well as some new ones. Voters need to keep the following important dates in mind as we approach the election in November.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote if you haven’t already. Oct. 24 will be the first day of early voting in person, and Oct. 28 will be the last day you can mail in your vote. Nov. 4 will be the last day of early voting in person.

Here’s a breakdown of the Wichita Falls ISD elections:

Election day is Nov. 8 for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee election.

