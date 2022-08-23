Email City Guide
Applications close for WFISD trustee elections

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications are closed and have officially been filed for 2022 single-member districts one, three and five, as well as the at-large position for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee elections.

There are some familiar faces running as well as some new ones. Voters need to keep the following important dates in mind as we approach the election in November.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote if you haven’t already. Oct. 24 will be the first day of early voting in person, and Oct. 28 will be the last day you can mail in your vote. Nov. 4 will be the last day of early voting in person.

Here’s a breakdown of the Wichita Falls ISD elections:

  • Running for single-member district one is Susan Grisel
  • Running for single-member district three is incumbent Mark Lukert
  • Running for single-member district five is Jim Johnson against incumbent Tom Bursey
  • Running for the at-large position is Sandy Camp against Mark Hood

Election day is Nov. 8 for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee election.

