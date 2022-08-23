Boys and Girls Clubs to build new Wichita Falls location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs officially announced they are moving forward with building another club on the east side of Wichita Falls.

The Boys and Girls Clubs has impacted children within the community of Wichita Falls for almost a century and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

This has been over a four-year process and Boys and Girls Clubs officials are excited to announce they are ready to move forward with their plan to expand and help revitalize the east side of Wichita Falls.

“This one particular club is going to be within two miles of the brand new high school,” Dick Bundy, Architect for the Boys and Girls Clubs, said. “It is really exciting, exciting for really revitalization for the east side.”

After years of data collection, game planning and fundraisers, the Boys and Girls Clubs is expanding and upgrading their clubs to better suit the kids in the community.

“The demographics of the city have changed a lot since the Boys and Girls Clubs started here,” Bundy said. “Using the demographers the school district uses, we get to track where those people are going, where our customers are going.”

But this won’t impact just one location.

“To upgrade our facilities for every location not just one,” Randy Cooper, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls, said. “Secondly to continue our long term partnership with the housing authority and build a new facility in public housing all to reach more children.”

The new Boys and Girls Clubs location will be called Rosewood on the east side of Wichita Falls, and the three current facilities they have will receive upgrades like better lighting, technology, flooring, a better gym area and much more.

“These kids, when they are not in school, they are at the Boys and Girls Clubs,” Bundy said. “That is their safe place so we want them to be excited about the spaces they live and work in after school. It is very important that we upgrade all of the facilities.”

They have collected 80% of the funds they need in able to afford these upgrades and the new club. They are now opening their capital campaign to the public in an effort to reach their goal to provide for the kids.

“We have impacted decades of community and we want to continue to do that to make mission-driven decisions that serve all kids but with a focus on youngsters that needs us the most,” Cooper said.

They hope to have the fundraising complete by January of 2023, and if they do, they hope to break ground on the new club sometime in February and begin upgrades to their other clubs after that.

