Health district receives monkeypox vaccine

One probable case of monkeypox has been reported in Wichita County.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has received a limited supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

Health officials said people with known or possible exposure to monkeypox remain the highest priority for vaccination.

Vaccination may also be expanded for people who are at an increased risk of catching the virus, such as presumed contacts over 18 years old who had a sexual partner diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days or who had multiple sexual partners in an area with known monkeypox.

One probable case of monkeypox has been reported in Wichita County as of Aug. 10, 2022.

Jynneos is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of the monkeypox infection.

You can call the Immunization Clinic at (940) 761-6841 before entering the building if you have been exposed to monkeypox. For more information on the virus, click here.

