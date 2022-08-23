Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances continue Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies and another 20% chance of rain. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 89 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 degrees with mostly clear skies. Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 92 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 93 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 74 with thunderstorms. Monday, we will have a high of 92 with a 30% chance of storms.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person.
WFPD seeks man missing since April
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard
FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Rain chances look to remain in the forecast
weather
Rain chances look to remain in the forecast
weather
Rain chances continue Tuesday
Heavy Rain Re-Develops
More Rain on the Way