Texoma sees rain after drought but too much could lead to flooding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Texoma has been praying for rain and while our prayers have been answered we still need more. But too much rain too fast could lead to flooding. With the ground being so dry it takes it longer to absorb the moisture, leaving this water with nowhere to go, which can lead to dangerous flash flooding.

“Any rain we can get at this point we need it,“ Garrett James, First Alert Meteorologist, News Channel Six said, “The good thing is that more rain is on the way.”

Wichita Falls finally received some much-needed rain but we still need more to get us out of the drought.

“It’s been beneficial however, we still need more, that’s kind of the catch-22 right now because the ground is so hard due to not seeing that rain we normally see so it’s just kind of sitting on top of the ground,” James said, “This is called ponding, where it’s just kind of sitting there turning into a pond.”

When this happens it could cause serious flooding. If we get too much too soon.

“Great example Dallas,” James said, “They hadn’t seen rain in approximately 60 days at one point and now they had all of this rain come down at once and it didn’t move and so all that rain has to go somewhere and it can’t go into the ground anymore at this point. So thus flood.”

Wichita falls haven’t received enough rain to flood we have received a little over an inch and a half of rain these past few days which is enough to get the ground moist and even raise our lake levels.

“We’re starting to see the lake levels of Kickapoo and Arrowhead rise,” Daniel Nix, utility operations manager of the city of Wichita Falls said, “Kickapoo has gone up about 4 inches so far since it started raining this weekend, and arrowhead has gone up about 2 inches.”

As this rain has been beneficial and further delayed our drought plan we are still significantly under the amount of rain we should’ve received.

“So we’re still about 6 inches behind and when you couple that with the loss of rain late last year,” Nix said, “we’re about 15 inches behind it’ll take about 15 inches for us to catch up.”

As we haven’t seen enough rain to get us out of the drought there are still chances for rain this coming week and with the ground now being somewhat moist it should be able to absorb it.

“In the famous words of Luke Bryan, rain is a good thing,” James said.

We all have enjoyed this rain and the cool weather it brought with it but to get us out of the drought our meteorologists would like to see more consecutive days of rain.

