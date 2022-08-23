Warming Up Some for the Hotter’n Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ll continue seeing a few small rain showers moving at us from the northeast into Wednesday on the back side of the big rain maker. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to near 90 for Wednesday and Thursday but rise a bit into the weekend. Look for highs by Saturday to reach the middle 90s. Another front earl next week brings more rain chances. There is a chance we could see more heavy rain.

