Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Jack Rickard.
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
“Any rain we can get at this point, we need it."
Texoma still in need of rain

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
FILE - A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime...
NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The Texas trigger law will go into effect Thursday.
Adoption agencies prepare as Texas’ abortion trigger law takes effect