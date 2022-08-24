Adoption agencies prepare as Texas’ abortion trigger law takes effect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas’ trigger law is set to go into effect on Thursday. This will outlaw everyone from getting an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger.

This law also states that a fine of at least $100,000 will be given for each offense.

According to researchers at the University of Texas, an average of almost 1,400 Texans per month have traveled to other states to get an abortion between September and December of 2021. A Wichita Falls woman said they are not pro-abortion, but they believe it is a woman’s right to choose.

“What we are is pro-choice for a woman to be in control of her body autonomy and her healthcare,” Kay Wendeborn, President of the Wichita County Democratic Association, said.

Roe v. Wade, a law that has been in place since 1973, was overturned by the Supreme Court back in June. This has allowed states to regulate abortion laws themselves, which has many worried.

“I now have six grandchildren, all of them girls,” Wendeborn said. “I fear for the lives that they have and for what’s coming.”

The Texas trigger law will go into effect Thursday, banning abortion across the state unless the person carrying the child would die or be severely injured. This has raised questions.

“The law says women whose lives are at risk, but who determines your life is at risk,” Wendeborn said.

With the trigger law going into effect, adoption agencies are expecting to see a big increase in the future.

“We have high expectations that our program will increase, our cliental will increase,” Leslie Howard, Inheritance Adoptions executive director, said. “Again, it is hard to tell the future and to really know if these women will reach out once they aren’t able to get the abortion that they might have had in the past.”

Inheritance Adoptions is not only an adoption agency but they assist mothers with their children up to 36 months. In the last two years, they have seen around 100 women a year. The last few months, they have been preparing to see that number increase.

“We are doing more fundraising to be prepared to get more items that these girls may need and to have case workers available to provide services to them,” Howard said.

They hope that women who may consider abortion will think about going through a program like theirs as a best case scenario now.

“We feel that if women were possibly considering abortion or maybe would have got an abortion in the past, they can maybe look at adoption and say well this is the best alternative now,” Howard said.

But some are worried that we will start to see more scenarios like before Roe v. Wade became law.

“Back before Roe v. Wade, women were going to absolute butchers,” Wendeborn said. “They were dying. I had a friend that died because she tried to use a coat hanger. She bled to death. She didn’t have the baby, but she didn’t have a life.”

We reached out to a representative with the Wichita County Republican Party, but they were not able to speak on the matter on Thursday. We also reached out to officials with United Regional for more information, but they said this was a topic they did not feel comfortable talking about.

