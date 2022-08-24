Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Appeal denied in Justin Love trial

Love was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in June.
Love was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in June.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Robert Brotherton denied legal post-judgment motions which would have allowed for a new trial and reduced sentence for Justin Love.

The senior district judge said Tuesday he had made the decision after reading the defense team’s post-judgement motion, the state’s response and the defense team’s subsequent reply argument.

Love was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in June. His defense team then filed an appeal saying the jury had been misdirected on the structure of how to find Love guilty, that some witness testimony shouldn’t have been admitted, and asking the judge to reduce the sentence.

During Love’s first trial, a jury returned a sentence of 50 years in prison. The trial was thrown out on appeal. Love’s lawyers claim the longer sentence Love received during his second trial was a violation of his Fourteenth Amendment rights. Prosecutors argue this doesn’t apply due to Love’s misconduct during the time between the two trials, referencing a harassment charge from January of this year.

During the closing arguments of Love’s trial, Gillespie argued that Love had chances to change and never did, and that he was the one who ordered co-defendant Blayne Brooks to pull the trigger during the shooting of Domanic Thrasher in December of 2018. Gillespie then told the jury that Love did not value Thrasher’s life since the killing came because of $500 of weed.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Jack Rickard.
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
“Any rain we can get at this point, we need it."
Texoma still in need of rain

Latest News

impact 100
Impact 100 presents check to WFAFB
Byron Jack Rickard.
Trial continues for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation
Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation