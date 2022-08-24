Appeal denied in Justin Love trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Robert Brotherton denied legal post-judgment motions which would have allowed for a new trial and reduced sentence for Justin Love.

The senior district judge said Tuesday he had made the decision after reading the defense team’s post-judgement motion, the state’s response and the defense team’s subsequent reply argument.

Love was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in June. His defense team then filed an appeal saying the jury had been misdirected on the structure of how to find Love guilty, that some witness testimony shouldn’t have been admitted, and asking the judge to reduce the sentence.

During Love’s first trial, a jury returned a sentence of 50 years in prison. The trial was thrown out on appeal. Love’s lawyers claim the longer sentence Love received during his second trial was a violation of his Fourteenth Amendment rights. Prosecutors argue this doesn’t apply due to Love’s misconduct during the time between the two trials, referencing a harassment charge from January of this year.

During the closing arguments of Love’s trial, Gillespie argued that Love had chances to change and never did, and that he was the one who ordered co-defendant Blayne Brooks to pull the trigger during the shooting of Domanic Thrasher in December of 2018. Gillespie then told the jury that Love did not value Thrasher’s life since the killing came because of $500 of weed.

