Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Atmos Energy donates $500 to nonprofits for Texoma Gives

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives, one of the biggest fundraising events in the area, gets underway on Thursday.

People will be able to make donations to several local nonprofits. One company getting a head start to the giving is Atmos Energy.

They made a $500 donation on Wednesday that will soon help one local nonprofit. For more information on where to give, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Jack Rickard.
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
“Any rain we can get at this point, we need it."
Texoma still in need of rain

Latest News

Those are just the animals who went home with their new families that day.
18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event
It’s a lot bigger now, allowing for more space to help more people.
WF family’s community blessing box grows
There has been a 40% increase in farmer suicides over the last two decades, according to the CDC.
The mental health of farmers in Texoma
The youngsters were thankful for the trip.
Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas