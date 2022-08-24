Atmos Energy donates $500 to nonprofits for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives, one of the biggest fundraising events in the area, gets underway on Thursday.

People will be able to make donations to several local nonprofits. One company getting a head start to the giving is Atmos Energy.

They made a $500 donation on Wednesday that will soon help one local nonprofit. For more information on where to give, click here.

