Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation

By Alex Carrion
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls area nonprofit got the gift of a lifetime on Tuesday and was able to walk away with a $114,000 check.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was announced as the winner during the Big Give. It was all made possible thanks to a group of women in the community who decided to come together to make a change.

This year was even bigger than last year. It’s a lot of money that could be a game changer for one of the three nonprofits that were named finalists.

“I think this is our most exciting night of the year,” Ruth Jones, Impact 100 board member, said.

The impact 100 held their annual Big Give and this year’s amount was the most they’ve ever given.

“Tonight we’ll give away $114,000 to a charitable organization in our area,” Jones said, “The feeling is unbelievable it’s so exciting.”

Impact 100 is a philanthropic women’s organization where each member comes together to donate $1,000 apiece to make a sizeable donation to a nonprofit of their choosing.

“So I’m unable to give $114,000 myself,” Rachel Reitan, chair of the events committee at Impact 100, said, “I can’t do that but I can give $1,000 and be a part of this amazing group of women that also feel the same way, that wants to make a change in their community.”

“When I heard about Impact 100, I realized that there was no other organization like it,” Marisa Hafley, Board of Directors at Impact 100, said. “You know, I have always believed in giving, I’ve always believed in supporting my community, I’ve always believed in just giving back but I did not have the ability to make such a huge difference financially.”

There were three nominees that were up for the Big Give grant:

  • Play for Inclusive Playground
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
  • Wichita Falls Youth Orchestra

Tensions were high as the voting process went underway and as the big check made its way on stage.

“It is with great pleasure that I am able to announce this year’s Impact 100 grant recipient as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.”

This would fund a fully functional and ready-to-serve mobile teaching kitchen to provide nutrition education without having to have a stand-alone kitchen.

If you would like to join Impact 100 or would like more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Jack Rickard.
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The store is having an 80% off sale ahead of its closure.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
“Any rain we can get at this point, we need it."
Texoma still in need of rain
“The demographics of the city have changed a lot since the Boys and Girls Clubs started here."
Boys and Girls Clubs to build new Wichita Falls location

Latest News

texoma flooding
texoma flood
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim
Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation
Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim