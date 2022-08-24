Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls area nonprofit got the gift of a lifetime on Tuesday and was able to walk away with a $114,000 check.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was announced as the winner during the Big Give. It was all made possible thanks to a group of women in the community who decided to come together to make a change.

This year was even bigger than last year. It’s a lot of money that could be a game changer for one of the three nonprofits that were named finalists.

“I think this is our most exciting night of the year,” Ruth Jones, Impact 100 board member, said.

The impact 100 held their annual Big Give and this year’s amount was the most they’ve ever given.

“Tonight we’ll give away $114,000 to a charitable organization in our area,” Jones said, “The feeling is unbelievable it’s so exciting.”

Impact 100 is a philanthropic women’s organization where each member comes together to donate $1,000 apiece to make a sizeable donation to a nonprofit of their choosing.

“So I’m unable to give $114,000 myself,” Rachel Reitan, chair of the events committee at Impact 100, said, “I can’t do that but I can give $1,000 and be a part of this amazing group of women that also feel the same way, that wants to make a change in their community.”

“When I heard about Impact 100, I realized that there was no other organization like it,” Marisa Hafley, Board of Directors at Impact 100, said. “You know, I have always believed in giving, I’ve always believed in supporting my community, I’ve always believed in just giving back but I did not have the ability to make such a huge difference financially.”

There were three nominees that were up for the Big Give grant:

Play for Inclusive Playground

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Falls Youth Orchestra

Tensions were high as the voting process went underway and as the big check made its way on stage.

“It is with great pleasure that I am able to announce this year’s Impact 100 grant recipient as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.”

This would fund a fully functional and ready-to-serve mobile teaching kitchen to provide nutrition education without having to have a stand-alone kitchen.

