Impact 100 presents check to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was presented with a gigantic check Wednesday afternoon.

$114,000 was awarded through Impact 100 on Tuesday.

After careful consideration and research, the food bank decided to use the grant toward building a mobile teaching kitchen. It will provide nutrition education and will help parents learn through hands-on training and demonstration. Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.

Timothy Dawson, director of nutrition services at the food bank said they’re excited to be able to help the community in this new way.

“Knowing that I’m going to be able to make an impact in so many people’s lives by the generosity of the Impact 100 grant and getting out in the public and not just Wichita Falls but surrounding counties as well and being able to make people healthier and teach them how to cook and give them good food, I’m just so excited,” Dawson said.

The mobile teaching kitchen will be able to serve 10 adults and 14 children at home. The program will operate year round to help combat food insecurity.

Dawson said the reason they decided to do this project was because the food bank doesn’t have a commercial kitchen, and with scheduling and transportation conflicts with people who need the services, this makes it a lot easier to help the community.

“It’s very hard for those people to come to us, so by us being able to go to them, it changes the whole game. The mobile teaching kitchen was really the first thing I put on my plate that said ‘hey, I really gotta try to make this happen,’” Dawson said.

Rebecca Lammers with Impact 100 said they are proud to present this grant to the food bank because of what they have done for the community thus far.

“This grant is going to do amazing things for our community. The food bank already works so hard to ensure that people are taken care of throughout our community and outlying communities, and this is just going to be able to help them even more,” Lammers said.

