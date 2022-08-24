Rain chances look to increase by Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 degrees with mostly clear skies. Saturday, for the HHH we will have a high of 93. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 95 with a 20% chance of storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 74 with isolated storms. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with a 20% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

