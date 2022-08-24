Rep. Frank receives Champion of Children award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every year, the Texas Council of Child Welfare awards the David M. William Champion of Children award to an individual in Texas who dedicate themselves to the service of children.

Texas Council of Child Welfare board member Patsy Baggett nominated James Frank, Texas House representative for district 69, for the special recognition award. The council said he has spent years fighting for reforms in the juvenile justice and family issue system.

Frank received the award for spearheading legislation to turn the foster system into a community-based care model.

“I appreciate the award, but I am one person,” Frank said. “The really important people are the ones doing the work with the kids on a daily basis, and so I definitely understand while I’m doing work that I think that matters the real work is do at a local level.”

Frank said he is working to implement his methods on a state-wide scale.

