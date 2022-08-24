Email City Guide
Texas DPS identifies Wichita Valley Airport plane crash victim

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS identified Wednesday the victim of a small plane crash that happened at the Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday.

Tom Cox of Waldron, Arkansas was identified as the victim.

Cox reportedly drove from Arkansas to purchase the plane and it crashed on takeoff. He was pinned in the plane after it went off on the runway, flipped and caught fire, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer on the scene told News Channel 6 crews a grass fire was subsequently contained near the airport.

There was only one occupant in the plane, according to DPS.

