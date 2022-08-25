Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday.
According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m..
The burglar broke a window on the west side of the building before stealing a coin box, with an undetermined amount of money, and 2 gaming consoles.
Police are searching for a suspect wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and a facial covering.
If you have information on this crime, call Altus Police, or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers, at (580) 482-8477 (TIPS).
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.