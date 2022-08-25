Email City Guide
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary

Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m..

The burglar broke a window on the west side of the building before stealing a coin box, with an undetermined amount of money, and 2 gaming consoles.

Police are searching for a suspect wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and a facial covering.

If you have information on this crime, call Altus Police, or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers, at (580) 482-8477 (TIPS).

