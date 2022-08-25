Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with MSU students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Behind most success stories, there’s usually one thing in common; a great mentor. Plato had Socrates; Bill Gates had Warren Buffet. Heck, even Harry Potter had a mentor in the form of Dumbledore. And, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County, mentor-mentee relationships are returning to the campus of Midwestern State University.

“It’s really rewarding at the end of the day. It seems like a lot, but, what you give to the program, you’re going to get right back,” MSU student Aliya Muhammad said.

Aliya and fellow MSU student MD Abubakkar are returning mentors for the MSU Collegiate Scholars program.

The program has paired current MSU students with third and fourth graders from Ben Milam and Scotland Park Elementary School for the last six years. Students visit twice a month with their MSU mentor to play games, hang out, and most importantly, have an older figure to lean on.

“They come to a college campus, and they’re surrounded by ambitious, intelligent, hard-working people who are doing something with their life,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Marketing and Development Director Jean Hall said.

Mentors like Abubakkar say they often see themselves in their mentees.

Abubakkar grew up in a family with all girls and went to his uncle for things he couldn’t talk to his parents about or have a sense of brotherhood he missed out on with so many sisters. Today, Abubakkar serves as that uncle for someone else and hopes to continue.

“He came to hug me when we were leaving for the whole summer. That was emotional and one of the high points for me when I realized I really bonded with the kid,” Abubakkar said. “When we are successful, we are someone they can look up to.”

Life changing; It’s what can happen for many mentees with this program, and, more often than not, with the mentor as well.

“It’s probably going to change your life and that kid’s life as well,” Abubakkar said.

