Heating Up for the Hotter’n Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the middle 90s. Some places may even reach the upper 90s. Humidity will be a little higher for the HHH race but the wind won’t be too much of a factor. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s throughout the ride. A slow moving front brings rain chances back to the area starting Sunday and next week.

