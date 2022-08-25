Email City Guide
Heating Up for the Hotter’n Hell

Mostly sunny with highs back in the middle 90s both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the middle 90s. Some places may even reach the upper 90s. Humidity will be a little higher for the HHH race but the wind won’t be too much of a factor. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s throughout the ride. A slow moving front brings rain chances back to the area starting Sunday and next week.

