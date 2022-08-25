Heating Up for the Hotter’n Hell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the middle 90s. Some places may even reach the upper 90s. Humidity will be a little higher for the HHH race but the wind won’t be too much of a factor. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s and 80s throughout the ride. A slow moving front brings rain chances back to the area starting Sunday and next week.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.