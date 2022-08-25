Email City Guide
Heating Up Some into the Weekend

Highs will rise back into the middle to upper 90s by the weekend
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we head toward the Hotter’n Hell weekend. Look for highs on Thursday and Friday to reach the middle 90s. There may be a spotty shower around in the afternoon, but not enough to wet the ground really. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 by early afternoon. The forecast looks dry for now. Rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.

